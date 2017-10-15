

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after falling over a railing at Niagara Falls Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Niagara River Parkway and Murray Street, within viewing distance of the falls.

Police said the child fell “a fair distance” but couldn’t give an exact height.

Police, fire crews and paramedics responded to the area. Images from the scene showed an Ornge air ambulance taking off.

The child was airlifted to a hospital in Hamilton with non-life-threatening injuries, Niagara Regional Police said, though the exact extent of his injuries was not clear.

There was no information about how the child fell.

Police are investigating the incident.