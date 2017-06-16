

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A 10-year-old boy has been struck and seriously injured by a vehicle late Friday in north Etobicoke.

The collision happened at Martin Grove Road and Silverstone Drive at 9 p.m.

The boy ran out into the road and was hit by a car that was travelling southbound along Martin Grove Road, Toronto police traffic services Sgt. Duncan Miller told CTV news Toronto.

He was rushed a Sick Kids hospital where he remains in life-threatening condition, according to Toronto paramedics.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, according to Miller.

Investigators have shut down Martin Grove Road in both directions between Silverstone Drive and Royalcrest Road.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Miller says it's unclear why the boy ran out into the roadway. Weather is not believed to have played a role in the collision.