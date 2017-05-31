

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 15-year-old boy is expected to make a full recovery after he was shot in the lower leg in the city’s Silverthorn neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to a home on Kersdale Avenue, near Rogers and Old Weston roads before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said a parent called 911 after discovering their child had been shot.

The boy was taken to local hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered serious.