

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a stabbing in East York on Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the Coxwell Avenue and Plains Road area at around 12:15 p.m.

Police say that a 20-year-old man and a suspect got into an altercation. The suspect then produced a knife and stabbed the man, police say.

The victim was subsequently located inside a vehicle and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was then arrested within hours of the incident and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and carrying a concealed weapon.

The boy cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.