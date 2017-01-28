

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 16-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in the city’s Beechborough – Greenbrook neighbourhood.

Police responded to a call near Trethewey Drive and Clearview Heights, in the Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue area, at around 4 p.m.

A 16-year-old victim was found suffering from stab wounds and was rushed to hospital via emergency run, Toronto police said.

Police later said he was in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

Investigators say they are looking for three black males spotted in a grey or silver SUV. Police did not provide any further suspect details.