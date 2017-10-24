

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 17-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after he was arrested in connection with the stabbing of three teenage boys near a high school in Scarborough last Friday afternoon.

Investigators said that at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, three male victims were sitting on a wall in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Rushley Drive.

Two suspects approached them on a motorcycle and the male on the back of the bike got off and approached the three victims.

The suspect allegedly drew a knife he had under his clothes and stabbed one of the three boys.

The victim’s two friends tried to intervene and they were attacked by a larger group of unknown persons who came to the aid of the suspects, police said.

The large group overpowered the two boys and held them down while the suspect allegedly stabbed both of them several times.

The suspect then got back on the motorcycle and fled the scene, along with the larger group.

At least two people were stabbed in the confrontation and then retreated into the nearby David and Mary Thomson Collegiate to seek assistance.

All three victims were rushed to hospital, two of them in life-threatening condition.

A witness who attends the school told CP24 he had just left the high school when he saw a male on the ground with two of his friends covering a wound.

“He was yelling ‘wallahi, wallahi,’” he said.

“Wallahi” means “I swear by God,” in Arabic.

He saw a total of three injured males taken from the scene. One male was bleeding from a wound in his neck.

The Toronto District School Board said one of the three victims was a student at the nearby high school.

On Monday night at 11:10 p.m., police said they arrested a 17-year-old suspect.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of assault with a weapon and three other offences.

He cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He appeared in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say there are still “a number of suspects” outstanding.