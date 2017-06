Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 17-year-old boy has been rushed to a trauma centre following a stabbing in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood in North York.

It happened at around 6 p.m. near Driftwood Avenue and Niska Road.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the teen was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition.

One person is in custody in connection with the stabbing, police said.