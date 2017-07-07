

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say a six-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after being hit by a truck in Richmond Hill on Friday afternoon.

It happened near Taylor Mills Drive and Newkirk Road.

The driver of the vehicle has been taken to hospital but the severity of their injuries are not clear.

Police are still trying to determine what led to the collision and are appealing to witnesses to come forward.

Meanwhile, roads in the area are closed and are expected to remain shut down for an extended period of time.

The child was riding his bike when he was struck, police said.