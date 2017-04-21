

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A six-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle across from an elementary school in Scarborough on Friday afternoon.

The boy was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died, Const. Clint Stibbe, a spokesperson for Toronto Police Traffic Services told CP24.

'Tragic loss of a young life'

He was crossing the street on his way home from school with his mother in a residential area of northeast Scarborough when he was fatally struck by an SUV, according to investigators.

The collision occurred near Halfmoon Square and Canmore Boulevard, in front of Morrish Public School, at 3:30 p.m.

Toronto District School Board says the boy was a kindergarten student and was walking walking home when he was hit.

"Staff and emergency personnel were on site immediately and did everything they could to help the 6-year-old boy," said TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird in a statement to CP24.

"This is a tragic loss of a young life and our deepest condolences are extended to his grieving family and friends."

The flag at Morrish Public School is flying half-mast in the boy's honour, Bird added.

'I heard his little voice screaming'

Initially, police reported the mother was treated on scene by paramedics, but police now say she may have not been hit.

"I haven’t got information that an adult was in fact struck, we know the child was definitely struck," Stibbe said. "The information I have is that the mother is with the child at the hospital currently, but I don’t have confirmation at this point that the mother was struck as well."

The driver of the Mitsubishi Outlander SUV involved in the collision remained at the scene, police said.

A resident who lives nearby the intersection where the boy was struck said she heard screaming from inside her home.

“I heard this little voice screaming. My bedroom is right above. He was screaming so badly. I thought, ‘Why is this child crying?’” Sandra Partab told CP24. “I heard a scream, a loud scream... I figured they were walking in front of the house. It was a good five minute scream, crying loud.”

Partab added that by the time her husband got outside to see what was going on, police had already blocked the area off.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t help him,” she said through tears. “I couldn’t get downstairs quickly. It’s painful, it’s painful.”

It’s not unusual to see motorists travelling at a high-rate of speed in the area, Partab explained.

Canmore Boulevard was closed from Halfmoon Square to Parade Square for several hours so emergency crews could investigate. It has since reopened.