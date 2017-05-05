

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





An eight-year-old boy they found behind the wheel of his family’s pickup truck stuck in a farmer’s field early on Friday morning just wanted to get his little brother some Tims.

Haldimand County OPP officers were called to a field off Main Street North in Jarvis, Ont., 24 kilometres southwest of Caledonia, on Friday at about 6:55 a.m.

An employee of a Tim Hortons next door told police a pickup truck drove over a curb and into a farmer’s field adjacent to the restaurant.

The employee went out to the pickup and found the two boys inside. Neither boy was hurt.

Police say the eight-year-old boy and six-year-old brother took the pickup truck from their family home and headed to the Tim Hortons to get breakfast.

The eight-year-old behind the wheel lost control of the truck in the drive-thru area, hopped a curb and got stuck in the field next door.

The truck was not damaged and no charges were laid, police said.

The two boys were later handed over to their parents at the scene.