Boy dies in hospital after being found inside car
Sandie Benitah, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 2:03PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 21, 2017 5:43PM EDT
A boy who was left inside a vehicle in the west end has died.
The boy, who sources told CP24 is believed to be between two and three years-old, was reportedly found around 1:30 p.m., in a vehicle parked in the Burnhamthorpe and Mill Road area, on the border of Mississauga and Etobicoke.
After being located, the boy was rushed via emergency run to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The vehicle where the boy was believed to have been found, a burgundy Hyundai Sonata sedan, had a window that appeared to be smashed open.
A dark-coloured car seat could be seen nearby. A small pair of blue shoes could be seen near the vehicle.
Police said one person is in custody in connection with the incident.
Environment Canada said temperatures reached 27 C in the city this afternoon.