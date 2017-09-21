

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A boy who was left inside a vehicle in the west end has died.

The boy, who sources told CP24 is believed to be between two and three years-old, was reportedly found around 1:30 p.m., in a vehicle parked in the Burnhamthorpe and Mill Road area, on the border of Mississauga and Etobicoke.

After being located, the boy was rushed via emergency run to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The vehicle where the boy was believed to have been found, a burgundy Hyundai Sonata sedan, had a window that appeared to be smashed open.

A dark-coloured car seat could be seen nearby. A small pair of blue shoes could be seen near the vehicle.

Police said one person is in custody in connection with the incident.

Environment Canada said temperatures reached 27 C in the city this afternoon.