

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A small boy has been reunited with his mother after briefly wandering away from their Eglinton West home in nothing but a diaper.

A passerby found the child, estimated to be between one and two years old, wandering in the Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue West area Sunday afternoon. She took the boy into her car to keep warm and called 911.

Police arrived and quickly locate the boy’s mother, who said she only turned her head for a moment when the child wandered off.

The boy was checked over by paramedics and was found to be unharmed.

Police say the child has been reunited with his mother and no further investigation is underway.

The temperature in Toronto hovered around a frigid -18 C with the wind chill on Sunday.