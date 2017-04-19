Boy who went missing in North York found safe
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017 9:43PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 19, 2017 10:37PM EDT
A 10-year-old boy who went missing in North York this afternoon has been found safe.
Police said the boy went missing in the Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West area at around 3:40 p.m.
Police issued a news release about the boy on Wednesday evening and said they were concerned for his safety.
They announced at around 10:30 p.m. that he had been found safe.