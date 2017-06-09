

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 45-year-old high school teacher in Brampton already accused of maintaining a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student is now facing new charges in relation to another alleged improper relationship with a second student.

Officers with the Peel Regional Police Special Victims Unit began an investigation into the Heart Lake Secondary School teacher after allegations surfaced of a sexual relationship with a then 16-year-old female student.

A suspect was then arrested on June 6 and charged with one count of sexual exploitation.

Since that time, another victim, a former student of Heart Lake, has come forward with allegations. She is now 17-year-old.

Investigators from the Special Victims Unit have laid two additional charges against the suspect, identified as Douglas Dale.

He faces a total of one count of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Dale’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 10 in Brampton.