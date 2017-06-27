

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Brampton high school teacher who was arrested earlier this month for an alleged relationship with a student is now facing new allegations for an incident that reportedly took place two decades ago.

A sexual exploitation charge against the teacher came to light on June 16 when Peel police announced that he had been arrested for allegedly having a relationship with a 17-year-old student at Turner Fenton Secondary School.

In a news release Tuesday, police said that investigators were contacted on June 22 by a former student of Bramalea Secondary School in connection with a historic sexual assault dating to 1997.

The teacher was arrested again on Monday in connection with the new allegations.

The accused has taught at a number of schools over the past 26 years, including Meadowville Secondary School from 1991 to 1993, Bramalea Secondary School from 1993 to 2002, Chinguacousy Secondary School from 2002 to 2004 and Turner Fenton Secondary School from 2004 to the present.

The Peel District School Board has said that the policy in the case of a teacher facing similar charges is suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.

While the new allegations came to light this month, the teacher has faced similar charges before. According to a report from the Ontario College of Teachers, he has twice been charged in relation to inappropriate behavior with students.

The first incident was in 1992 while he was working at Meadowvale secondary school. The report alleges he drove a 15-year-old student “alone in his vehicle and kissed her.”

He was charged and found not guilty in that case.

The second incident was in 2000, while he worked at Bramalea secondary school. The report alleges he “once again drove a 15-year-old student to a school event” where it is alleged he “engaged in sexual touching, which the student resisted.”

He was found not guilty in that case as well.

According to the same document, he was found guilty of professional misconduct and suspended for two months after an Ontario College of Teachers disciplinary hearing in 2003.

He is listed on their website as a teacher in good standing, and has been active since 1991.

Richard Knill, 53, of Milton, was charged Monday with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

He has been released on a promise to make a court appearance on July 31.

Police are asking anyone with further information to get in touch with the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460 or to call Peel Crime Stoppers anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

- With files from CTV Toronto’s Sean Leathong