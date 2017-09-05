

Kayla Goodfield and Chris Fox, CP24.com





The mother of a 25-year-old Brampton man accused of dragging an Ontario Provincial Police officer in Mississauga says her son was “at home” at the time of the incident.

The accused is facing four charges in connection with the incident, which occurred near Highway 403 and Hurontario Street at around 9 a.m. on Monday.

According to investigators, an officer was conducting a “routine” traffic stop when a suspect presented false identification before allegedly dragging the officer on the road for about 200 metres.

The officer – identified as Const. Patrick Chatelaine – was initially rushed to hospital in critical condition; however police later said that his injuries were minor and that he was released from hospital later in the day.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Chatelaine said the event was “truly terrifying.”

“As a police officer and a paramedic, I have been a part of many traumatic events in my career, but never as the patient,” he said.

A suspect was arrested in connection with the incident at around 7 p.m. on Monday before appearing in court for a bail hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

Outside of the courtroom, the man’s mother told CTV News Toronto that her son was “at home” at the time.

“I told the officers that he was not in the video (which was shown in court) and in the vehicle,” the mother said.

When asked why she believes her son has been charged in connection with the incident she said it has to do with his previous charges.

“They want to arrest my son and keep him behind bars,” she said.

Back in March, the suspect was arrested in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Sarnia.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, police identified the suspect as Ian Anthony Green.

Green is charged with obstructing a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and failure to remain at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm in connection with this week’s incident.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

Green is schedule to appear in court again on Thursday.

As well, investigators say they are searching for three other suspects involved in the incident, but descriptions were not provided.