

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say a 33-year-old Brampton man is facing charges in connection an alleged apartment rental scam.

According to investigators, on Sept. 29, a 27-year-old woman responded to an online advertisement to rent an apartment.

Police said the woman met with the man who advertised the space, signed a lease and gave a cash deposit for the apartment.

She later learned that she had been defrauded, police said.

A suspect, identified by police as 33-year-old Goran Drozdek, was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with two counts of fraud under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Police say Drozdek posted ads using an alias but investigators are not disclosing what name was used. Police have also not disclosed the location of the apartment the woman tried to rent.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone who believes they may have been defrauded to contact 52 Division at 416-808-5200.