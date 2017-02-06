

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police have charged a Brampton man with street racing in connection with an alleged fail-to-remain incident that left one person dead.

The incident happened in Brampton on Jan. 14 at around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, the victim was driving his yellow Toyota Celica eastbound on Clark Boulevard, near Dixie Road, when the vehicle left the roadway and struck two traffic lights.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In a news release Monday, police said one person has been charged in connection with the incident.

Jo-Phillip Bitamba, 25, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while street racing causing death and failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance for a bail hearing on Feb. 17.