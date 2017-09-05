

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 25-year-old Brampton man who allegedly struck an Ontario Provincial Police officer with his car and dragged him down the road is now facing four charges.

The incident occurred near Highway 403 and Hurontario Street at around 9 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the officer was conducting a “routine” traffic stop when the suspect allegedly took off, dragging him for about 200 metres.

The officer was initially rushed to hospital in critical condition; however police later said that his injuries were minor and that he was released from hospital later in the day.

The suspect, meanwhile, was arrested at around 7 p.m. on Monday.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, police identified the suspect as Ian Anthony Green.

Green is charged with obstructing a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and failure to remain at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

Police say that Green will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice of in Brampton on Tuesday.