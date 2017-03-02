

The Canadian Press





PETERBOROUGH, Ont. -- A man and a woman are facing charges after police seized a loaded handgun, cocaine, heroin and other drugs in a traffic stop at a Peterborough, Ont., gas station.

Peterborough police say the car was stopped Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation and three people were arrested, but one was released without charges.

A 32-year-old Brampton, Ont., man was being held on 14 counts, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and carrying a concealed weapon.

An 18-year-old Brampton woman is charged with marijuana possession and is to appear in court on March 23.