

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 40-year-old male massage therapist from Brampton has been arrested in connection with an investigation into three alleged sex assaults.

Investigators from Peel Regional Police say that between March 2014 and March 2016, three victims reported they were sexually assaulted by their massage therapist.

On Wednesday, a suspect identified as Fernando Vigon-Campuzano was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault.

He is expected to appear in court in Brampton on May 29.

Investigators say it is possible there are other victims who have not yet come forward.