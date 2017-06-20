

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Brampton high school remains in lockdown following a report of an armed male.

Peel Police Const. Mark Fischer told CP24 that police received a call about an armed male inside

David Suzuki Secondary School at around 11:24 a.m., triggering a lockdown.

Tactical units responded to the school and have been searching the building.

A number of other schools have been placed in a hold-and-secure as a precaution while police investigate the report. They include Springbrooke CES, McClure PES, Our Lady of Peace CES and Walden International School.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

Parents are being advised not to go to the school. There is an information area at the southwest corner of Queen Street and Chinguacousy Road while the lockdown remains in effect.