

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Brampton high school teacher is being accused of carrying on a sexual relationship with a student.

Officers with the Peel Regional Police Special Victims Unit began an investigation into the Heartlake Secondary School teacher after allegations surfaced of a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old female student.

The teacher was then arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of sexual exploitation.

In a letter sent to the parents of students at Heartlake Secondary School, Principal Peter Koehnen said that the accused teacher was initially told to stay home when the allegations first surfaced and will remain away from the school pending the outcome of the criminal case against him.

Koehnen also said that staff at the school and board officials have “fully co-operated” with the police investigation and will continue to do so.

“I know that it's important to you, as parents, to feel confident that students are well cared for and protected while they are at school. I take this responsibility seriously,” Koehnen wrote.

The accused, 45-year-old Douglas Dale, was expected to appear in court today.