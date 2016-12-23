

The Associated Press





SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Police say an American man killed his Canadian girlfriend inside a hotel room in upstate New York, then called 911 dispatchers to report the slaying.

Police in Syracuse say 38-year-old David Schmidinger called 911 around 11 a.m. Thursday from a street in the city, told a dispatcher he had killed his girlfriend and was waiting for the authorities.

Police Chief Frank Fowler says when officers arrived, Schmidinger directed them to the nearby Hampton Inn, where police found the body of 44-year-old Michelle Paterson, of Brampton, Ont.

Police say she was visiting Schmidinger and had arrived in Syracuse on Tuesday.

Court documents show investigators believe Schmidinger intentionally struck Paterson in the head with a brick "several times" before strangling her.

It's alleged in the documents that she died of blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Schmidinger pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge Friday.

Police say Schmidinger, from nearby Baldwinsville, had a long off-and-on-again relationship with Paterson.

His lawyer couldn't be reached for comment.