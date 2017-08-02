

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press





A man who claims he was deprived of medical care and left naked in an Ontario jail cell overnight two years ago has filed a lawsuit against several Brantford, Ont., police officers, alleging they treated him differently because of his race.

The lawsuit filed by Philip Alafe also names Brantford Police Chief Geoff Nelson and the Brantford Police Services Board as defendants, saying they are responsible for the actions of officers on the force.

Alafe, 27, is seeking $2.5 million in damages, alleging the officers abused their power and used excessive force, and the chief and board were negligent in their oversight.

The Toronto man, who was born in Nigeria and came to Canada in 2010, was arrested on July 3, 2015 on charges related to an alleged dangerous driving incident that the claim says he believed had been withdrawn.

An Ontario judge stayed the criminal charges against him earlier this year after finding that the officers involved had treated him egregiously and breached his constitutional rights.

The allegations laid out in Alafe's lawsuit have not been proven in court and a statement of defence has not yet been filed. Neither the force nor the board could immediately be reached for comment.