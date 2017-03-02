

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have issued a public safety alert amid a spike in residential break-and-enters in a Scarborough neighbourhood.

Police in 42 Division say that residential break-and-enters in their jurisdiction are up 43 per cent through the first two months of 2017.

According to police, the suspect or suspects in many of the break-ins have been targeting homes, where the fronts of the residences are concealed by overgrown bushes, hedges, trees or glass vestibules.

Police also say that the suspects have been acting as door-to-door solicitors in some cases in order to avoid detection.

The breaks-ins have been taking place throughout 42 divisions, which includes an area bounded by Highway 401 to the south, Steeles Avenue to the north, Victoria Park Avenue to the west and Pickering Town Line to the east.

“The Toronto Police Service, 42 Division, would like the assistance of the public in reporting suspicious person(s) and behaviour in their neighbourhoods,” the alert states. “One of the most effective tools the police have for fighting and preventing crime is you the people of our community. You know who lives and works in your area and who doesn't appear to belong or is acting suspicious.”

Police say that in some of the break-and-enters in 42 division, reasidents were home and confronted the suspects but "waited a significant amount of time before" contacting authorities.

Police say that in turn led to a delay in the reporting of some of the break-ins.

"The sooner you call us, the sooner we can get to you and the better our chances of locating the person you saw," police said in the alert.