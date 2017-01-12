

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The city’s budget chief says that ‘tough choices’ will have to be made over the next 12 days as the city works to eliminate a $91 million shortfall in the proposed budget for 2017.

There was initially a $731 million gap at the outset of the budget process however that number has since been reduced down to the current shortfall of $91 million.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Budget Chief Gary Crawford said that there is still “a lot of work to do” in order to balance the budget ahead of a Jan. 24 budget committee, where it will be finalized.

Under the provincial City of Toronto act, the city is forbidden from running a deficit.

“We do have this $91 million shortfall and we have to address it,” he said. “I am going to take every opportunity to reduce expenditures before I even consider raising any revenues or taxes.”

Budget includes 2 per cent tax hike

The proposed operating budget for 2017 includes an inflation-based property tax hike of two per cent, which would cost the average homeowner about $69 more a year.

The budget also calls for the city to defer $72 million worth of capital spending and contributions to reserves for Toronto Community Housing and draws another $14 million from a TTC reserve account.

As well, the budget is based on the city shedding 500 employees through attrition.

Crawford told reporters on Thursday that the voices of 230 residents who showed up at 12 budget consultation sessions in recent weeks “absolutely do matter” but he said that some service cuts are unavoidable.

Staff have provided budget committee with a lengthy list of potential service cuts, including the closure of dozens of swimming pools, the reduction in hours at Toronto Public Library branches and the slashing of many community and arts grants.

“The reality is that we are facing budget constraints which require us to look seriously at our spending across the board,” Crawford said.

Some councillors warn of major service cuts

While Mayor Tory and Crawford have opposed hiking property taxes beyond the rate of inflation, some councillors have said that council simply doesn’t have a choice.

Speaking with CP24 following Crawford’s remarks, Coun. Gord Perks said the small property tax increases that have been approved in recent years just aren’t sustainable going forward without drastically gutting services.

“We in some cases pay a third of what neighbouring municipalities pay. Torontonians get an enormously good deal but the thing is that by keeping property taxes down over the last six years we are breaking the services that make this a livable city and putting it on the backs of people who have kids in daycare, who ride transit and who use recreational programs,” he said. “Their strategy is doing great harm in the City of Toronto and it is not sustainable.”

City council is expected to debate the budget during a meeting scheduled for Feb. 14-15.