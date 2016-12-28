

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Members of the city’s budget committee will hold 12 public consultations across Toronto over the next week as they look to gather feedback from residents on the proposed budget for 2017.

The public consultations have been scheduled for January 5, 9 and 10 at locations across the city.

Any resident intending to make a presentation to the budget committee can do so as long as they confirm their attendance by 12 p.m. on January 4.

City council is expected to vote on the $10.46 billion operating budget and the $26.5 billion capital budgets during a meeting scheduled for February 15 and 16.

The proposed operating budget for 2017 includes a 2 per cent property tax hike.

Here is a list of the planned public consultation sessions: