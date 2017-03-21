

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police searched a building on York University’s Glendon campus in Toronto’s Sunnybrook neighbourhood on Tuesday after scribbled threats were found in a washroom on campus.

This is the sixth time police have been called to the campus for a similar threat, according to authorities.

Const. Victor Kwong said the threat, written inside a men’s room in the York Hall near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East, were anti-Semitic in nature.

Officers cleared York Hall on Tuesday afternoon in order to conduct a search. The threats do not constitute a threat to public safety, police said.

York University’s Executive Director of Community Safety, Samina Sami, told CTV News Toronto that additional security measures have been brought in as a result of the threats.

“Hate graffiti and defacement of university property are not tolerated and there is no place for it in our community,” Sami said.

“Glendon's Student Affairs team and the Community Safety team have met with various student groups and representatives to discuss concerns and work on an action plan. The University is hosting a town hall meeting for the Glendon community later this week.”

Sami said a similar threat was discovered on the Glendon campus on Monday.

The latest incident marks the sixth such threat written in a building on Glendon campus since March 8, Kwong said.

The first four threats were written in the same men’s room in York Hall, but the last two were found in a different men’s room in the building.

Kwong said the police will continue to respond to threats, and encourage anyone on campus to report anything suspicious.