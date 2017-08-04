Police are investigating after as many as 20 shots were fired in an Etobicoke neighbourhood overnight.

Police were called to the Islington Avenue and Sattely Road area at around 1:15 a.m. after being alerted to the sounds of gunshots.

Once on scene, police say that they located a convenience store and a U-Haul truck that had been shot. Police say that they also found shell casings in the area.

No injuries have been reported as a result.

Police say they are looking for two suspects in connection with the incident.