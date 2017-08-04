

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating after as many as 20 shots were fired in an Etobicoke neighbourhood overnight.

Police were called to the Islington Avenue and Sattely Road area at around 1:15 a.m. after being alerted to the sounds of gunshots.

Once on scene, police say that they located a convenience store and a U-Haul truck that had been shot. Police say that they also found shell casings in the area.

No injuries have been reported as a result.

Police say they are looking for two suspects in connection with the incident.