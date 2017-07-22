Bullet holes found in vehicle after downtown shooting
A bullet-riddled vehicle is shown following a shooting near Dundas Street and Centre Avenue early Saturday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, July 22, 2017 7:32AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 22, 2017 9:59AM EDT
No injuries were reported after multiple shots were fired in the city’s downtown core early Saturday morning.
Police were called to the intersection of Dundas Street and Centre Avenue, which is just east of University Avenue, at around 4 a.m.
Police say that officers found multiple bullet holes in a vehicle upon arrival, as well as a number of shell casings.
No information has been released about possible suspect at this time.