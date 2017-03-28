

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The man who police believe entered the clinic of a popular Burlington chiropractor and shot him to death before turning the gun on himself had no prior contact with the Halton Regional Police Service.

Dr. Ferdinand “Fred” Mejilla was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds on Mar. 17 after police said suspected shooter David Williamson, a former patient who was married to Mejilla’s receptionist, entered his clinic and shot him. He died of his injuries in a Hamilton hospital.

Police said Williamson, 44, was also rushed to hospital after gunfire erupted inside the Mejilla Chiropractic Clinic, located in a commercial plaza on Plains Road East.

He sustained critical injuries after he turned the gun on himself during the incident, investigators said.

Williamson died in hospital on Mar. 20.

“Prior to the shooting, Williamson did not have any criminal contact with the HRPS, nor were police aware of any reported occurrences of domestic violence / disputes,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The firearm used was a small caliber handgun legally owned by and registered to Williamson, police said.

Police have not said what motivated Williamson to shoot Mejilla.