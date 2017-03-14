Burlington man arrested after trying to bring loaded gun into Milton courthouse
A Halton Regional Police cruiser is pictured. (CP24/David Ritchie)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 3:48PM EDT
A 40-year-old Burlington man is facing 20 criminal charges after he walked into a courthouse in the Town of Milton allegedly carrying a loaded gun and several knives.
Halton Regional Police say the suspect walked into the Milton courthouse located at 491 Steeles Avenue at 10:28 a.m. on Monday and approached the security checkpoint.
A court security officer spotted a gun on the man’s person and he was immediately arrested without incident.
A search of the suspect yielded several knives, including one considered prohibited under the criminal code.
Police searched the suspect’s vehicle and found a second loaded firearm.
Det. Sgt. Dave Constantini said that after a follow-up investigation, police believe “that there was not plan to harm any individuals at the courthouse.”
An additional seven guns were seized from the suspect’s home in Burlington following the incident.
A suspect identified as John Tirone has been charged with offences including possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm and ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon, careless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm at an unauthorized place.
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Skoularicos at 905-825-4747, ext. 2420.