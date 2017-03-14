

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 40-year-old Burlington man is facing 20 criminal charges after he walked into a courthouse in the Town of Milton allegedly carrying a loaded gun and several knives.

Halton Regional Police say the suspect walked into the Milton courthouse located at 491 Steeles Avenue at 10:28 a.m. on Monday and approached the security checkpoint.

A court security officer spotted a gun on the man’s person and he was immediately arrested without incident.

A search of the suspect yielded several knives, including one considered prohibited under the criminal code.

Police searched the suspect’s vehicle and found a second loaded firearm.

Det. Sgt. Dave Constantini said that after a follow-up investigation, police believe “that there was not plan to harm any individuals at the courthouse.”

An additional seven guns were seized from the suspect’s home in Burlington following the incident.

A suspect identified as John Tirone has been charged with offences including possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm and ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon, careless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm at an unauthorized place.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Skoularicos at 905-825-4747, ext. 2420.