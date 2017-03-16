

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A bus driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a rollover on Highway 401 this morning.

It happened in the westbound collector lanes of Highway 401 near Allen Road shortly before 10 a.m.

Police say the driver was the only person on the bus at the time of the rollover.

All collector lanes are blocked and police have not said when they expect the highway to reopen.

Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Bathurst Street.