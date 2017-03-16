Bus driver rushed to hospital after rollover on Hwy. 401
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 10:17AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 16, 2017 10:19AM EDT
A bus driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a rollover on Highway 401 this morning.
It happened in the westbound collector lanes of Highway 401 near Allen Road shortly before 10 a.m.
Police say the driver was the only person on the bus at the time of the rollover.
All collector lanes are blocked and police have not said when they expect the highway to reopen.
Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Bathurst Street.