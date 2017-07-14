

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





It will be a busy weekend in Toronto but if you’re planning on commuting, there’s a subway closure to keep in mind.

There won’t be any subway service between Jane and Ossington stations on Line 2 Bloor Danforth all weekend.

The closure will allow TTC crews to work on track repairs. Commuters will have access to shuttle buses between stations.

Subway service is expected to resume Monday morning.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of festivals happening downtown both Saturday and Sunday but that also means road closures drivers need to be mindful of.

The Bloor West Street Fest will offer rides, entertainment, vendors and food trucks. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., closing Bloor Street between Runnymede and Armadale from 6am to midnight.

The festival is expected to take place rain or shine.

Art lovers can make their way to Canada's largest outdoor art exhibition at Nathan Phillips Square.

The free public event features paintings, photography, jewelry, and ceramics from 340 artists.

The Toronto Outdoor Art Exhibition runs until Sunday at 5 p-m.

And of course, Honda Indy Toronto will take place all weekend. Here is a list of road closures to keep in mind if you are venturing to the lake shore.

While there is rain in the weekend forecast, the sun is expected to peak through.

Environment Canada says it will be 28C Saturday with sunny skies. There’s a 60 per cent chance of rain however on Sunday when temperatures are expected to reach 23C.