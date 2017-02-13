

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A byelection will be held in Scarborough tonight to fill a city council seat vacated by former Ward 42 Coun. Raymond Cho.

Cho, who is now an MPP, gave up his council seat to run in a byelection for Scarborough-Rouge River last year.

TDSB trustee Neethan Shan and Hratch Aynedjian, Cho’s former executive assistant, are among the 29 candidates running to become the next city councillor in the ward.