Byelection in Ward 42 today to fill council seat vacated by Raymond Cho
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 8:23AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 13, 2017 8:38AM EST
A byelection will be held in Scarborough tonight to fill a city council seat vacated by former Ward 42 Coun. Raymond Cho.
Cho, who is now an MPP, gave up his council seat to run in a byelection for Scarborough-Rouge River last year.
TDSB trustee Neethan Shan and Hratch Aynedjian, Cho’s former executive assistant, are among the 29 candidates running to become the next city councillor in the ward.