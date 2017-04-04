

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Monday's byelection results mean more than just fresh faces for the House of Commons: one observer says they represent nothing short of a generational shift on Parliament Hill.

All five new Ottawa-bound MPs -- two Conservatives and three Liberals -- are replacing a group of politicians with a profound depth of experience, including four former cabinet ministers and a former prime minister.

Duane Bratt, a political science professor at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alta., says it's rare to see such a dramatic turnover of legislative experience in one fell swoop.

Bratt says it illustrates the changing face of political Ottawa and a degree of evolution that's taking place inside both the Liberal and Conservative camps.

Monday's votes -- two in Alberta, two in Ontario and one in Quebec -- contained no surprises and did not change the seat counts in the House of Commons.

The new MPs include a Calgary small business owner, a former diplomat, a former staffer from the Prime Minister's Office, a teacher and an Ottawa business person.