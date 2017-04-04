Byelections signal generational change for both Conservatives, Liberals
Conservative candidate Bob Benzen speaks after winning the federal byelection riding of Calgary Heritage in Calgary, Monday, April 3, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 4, 2017 4:23PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Monday's byelection results mean more than just fresh faces for the House of Commons: one observer says they represent nothing short of a generational shift on Parliament Hill.
All five new Ottawa-bound MPs -- two Conservatives and three Liberals -- are replacing a group of politicians with a profound depth of experience, including four former cabinet ministers and a former prime minister.
Duane Bratt, a political science professor at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alta., says it's rare to see such a dramatic turnover of legislative experience in one fell swoop.
Bratt says it illustrates the changing face of political Ottawa and a degree of evolution that's taking place inside both the Liberal and Conservative camps.
Monday's votes -- two in Alberta, two in Ontario and one in Quebec -- contained no surprises and did not change the seat counts in the House of Commons.
The new MPs include a Calgary small business owner, a former diplomat, a former staffer from the Prime Minister's Office, a teacher and an Ottawa business person.