

Chris ox, CP24.com





There is still the potential for some subway cars along Line 2 to have broken down air conditioning systems this summer but TTC CEO Andy Byford is “guaranteeing” riders that the “widespread problems” seen last year won’t repeat themselves.

The TTC struggled to keep up with the pace of air conditioning system breakdowns on its trains last summer, leaving many riders stuck underground in sweltering cars.

At one point, up to 20 per cent of subway cars were without functioning air conditioning, often on days when temperatures were at their hottest.

Byford, however, is promising a better experience for Line 2 commuters this summer.

He says the TTC has hired additional maintenance workers specifically tasked with repairing and refurbishing air condition units and is also putting all of its trains through a rigorous stress test to make sure their AC systems can hold up in temperatures up to 45 C.

“Quite simply we were overwhelmed last summer. More cars were failing than could be fixed overnight,” Byford said on Tuesday. “We are not saying there won’t be any hot cars. We will have the odd hot car. But our guarantee to customers is that we will not have the widespread problems we had last year. We have worked extremely hard over last year to get to a better place.”

Byford said that maintenance workers are currently in the midst of a two-year program to refurbish the air condition systems on all 370 trains which run along Line 2.

As part of that, he said that workers have taken apart the 15-year-old to 20-year-old AC systems and have outfitted them with new parts. Some of those parts, he said, had to be reverse engineered by TTC staff because the original manufacturer of them is no longer in business.

“We were all really dismayed letting our customers down last summer,” he said. “It is not going to happen again.”