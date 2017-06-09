

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A cab driver recorded video of an angry cyclist repeatedly striking a vehicle with a bike lock in Chinatown on Friday morning.

The driver says he was heading south on Spadina Avenue when he witnessed the driver of a silver Chevrolet minivan change lanes in front of a cyclist on an orange-framed road bike.

He said the cyclist became angry at that point and started yelling at the driver of the minivan.

The cyclist followed the minivan to about Cecil Street when the video shows the cyclist strike the side of the minivan with what appears to be a bike lock, making a loud metallic clang audible in the footage.

The cab driver said the cyclist continued to follow the van to Queen Street and Spadina Avenue, where he again struck the side of the van before fleeing the scene.

He said he spoke to the driver of the van and urged him to report the incident to police, but is not sure if he did.

CP24 contacted the company who owns the van. Manager Kirill Toptounov said the company hasn’t contacted police about the incident.

He said the video raises awareness about road rage and the fact that it’s not limited to just drivers.