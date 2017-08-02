

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Cabana Pool Bar says all security guards will participate in an updated safety course in light of a physical confrontation between a bouncer and party goer that is under police investigation.

A fight broke out at the downtown pool bar on Polson Street on Sunday when a man got into an altercation with a group of bouncers.

Josh Gomes told CTV News Toronto on Monday that he began to intervene after seeing a bouncer put a friend of his in a headlock.

“I saw a bunch more bouncers hop in and start beating on him, punching him,” Gomes said. “That was too much.”

The commotion then escalated after Gomes threw a cup of water at one of the security guards.

Security video sent to CTV News Toronto by a viewer on Monday shows a bouncer with a wet shirt on punching Gomes in the head. Then after some words were exchanged between the two men, the bouncer appears to punch Gomes again several times.

In a news release issued on Wednesday by INK Entertainment – the company responsible for Cabana Pool Bar – CEO Charles Khabouth and director of risk management Jamil Kamal said they are “extremely troubled by the incident that took place.”

“Cabana Pool Bar has a long history of providing high levels of safety and security for our guests and staff; we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that safe environment,” the statement read. “In addition to co-operating with the investigations, Cabana management will meet with each staff member to reiterate that guest safety is paramount.”

Furthermore, INK Entertainment has employed a third party conflict management and de-escalation firm to provide an “updated course to all security personnel on-site.”

As well, the news release confirmed that the staff involved in the incident will not be working or attending the pool bar or any other INK Entertainment venues during the investigation.