Canada imposes sanctions on members of the Maduro regime in Venezuela
In this photo released by Miraflores Press Office, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shows his ballot after casting a vote for a constitutional assembly in Caracas, Venezuela on Sunday, July 30, 2017. (Miraflores Press Office via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 5:19PM EDT
OTTAWA - Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada has imposed sanctions against key figures in the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Freeland says the targeted sanctions are aimed at 40 officials and individuals -- including Maduro himself -- who are helping to undermine the security, stability and integrity of democratic institutions in Venezuela.
The sanctions freeze any assets the individuals may have in Canada and bans Canadians from engaging them in business dealings.
Canada has accused Maduro of moving his country toward dictatorship and has repeatedly spoken out against him.
Maduro, who assumed office in 2013, was a close associate of former president Hugo Chavez.
For most of his presidency, Maduro has ruled by decree and has sidelined the elected national assembly.