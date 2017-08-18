

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Spanish authorities say Canada is among the countries with citizens killed or injured in the terrorist attack in Barcelona.

Local officials say on Twitter that the dead and injured from the attacks come from 34 countries.

Global Affairs says Canadians have been affected by the attacks, but did not provide further details, citing privacy reasons.

Canadians in Spain are advised to stay away from the Las Ramblas tourist area in Barcelona where an alleged terrorist drove a van into a crowd, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 100.

A second attack occurred in the resort town of Cambrils south of Barcelona eight hours later that left one woman dead.

Global Affairs spokesman Austin Jean says the government is in contact with family members affected by the attacks and is trying to gather more information.

More coming.