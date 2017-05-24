

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Canada Post has unveiled a new stamp on Tuesday celebrating the most sacred of Muslim holidays – Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha – ahead of Ramadan.

The holy month for Muslims, during which they will refrain from eating or drinking from sunrise to sunset, begins on June 25.

In two separate events, the agency revealed the stamp alongside Muslim leaders in Richmond Hill and Montreal, cities it says serve as hubs for Canadian Muslims.

The colourful stamp, adorned with deep blues, gold and yellows, showcases an image of Islamic architecture, alongside Arabic calligraphy that reads “Eid Mubarak” which means “have a happy Eid.”

Eid al-Fitr falls at the end of June and signifies the conclusion of Ramadan, while Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, marks the story of Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son Isaac to obey God.

Both festivals can include special prayers, extravagant meals and visits with loved ones.

Earlier this year, Canada Post revealed special stamps honouring the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, this fall and announced plans to issue another stamp for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in December.

This coincides with the postal services push to issue stamps that reflect the country’s diverse religious landscape. For more than 50 years, it has issued an annual Christmas stamp, but recently began branching out to include a wide array of traditions.

“Together the Eid, Diwali and Hanukkah stamps build on the tradition of Christmas stamps and depict our pride in Canada being a land of diverse faiths, customs and celebrations,” a news release said.

In addition to its annual Christmas stamps, Canada Post has been issuing a Chinese New Year stamp every January since 1997, and a series of stamps marking Black History Month every year since 2003. These are the only events for which Canada Post issues annual stamps.

The new Eid design began selling yesterday and will remain available for the next three years.