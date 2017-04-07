

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The wraps are to come off Canada's internal-trade agreement at a news conference today in Toronto.

Governments in Canada expect the deal to create jobs and amplify domestic trade, which already accounts for $385 billion in annual activity and makes up 20 per cent of Canada's gross domestic product.

Officials have struggled to pin a number on the potential economic benefits of removing some interprovincial trade barriers.

Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains has mentioned an estimate made in a speech last September by Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz, who said free internal trade could add as much as 0.2 percentage points to Canadian growth.

Bains says the long-awaited deal will also establish a clear process to help provinces and territories regulate the trade of recreational pot.

On alcohol, the negotiations did not produce an agreement to streamline standards for booze across Canada, but the governments have agreed to establish a working group on liberalizing alcohol trade.