

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Canada's latest census numbers show the country's population reached 35.2 million in 2016, an increase of 1.7 million over 2011 -- the strongest growth of all the G7 countries.

But the increase belies a number of deepening trends among Canadians, including a preference for urban life and a persistent push west, even in the absence of boom-time oil prices.

Population levels in New Brunswick actually contracted by 0.5 per cent between 2011 and 2016, the first time in 10 years that a province has reported negative growth -- evidence of the ongoing exodus from much of Atlantic Canada.

At the other end of the spectrum, Alberta continues to lead the provinces in growth, as do its two main cities, Calgary and Edmonton, which grew by 14.6 per cent and 13.9 per cent, respectively.

And while soaring house prices in Toronto and Vancouver have been dominating recent headlines, the number of occupied private dwellings jumped in accordance with population spikes in Nunavut, Alberta, Yukon and B.C.

Today's release is just the first of seven tranches of 2016 census data to be released by Statistics Canada over the course of 2017; the next one, to be focused on age and sex, is scheduled for May.