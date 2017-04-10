

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 20-year-old man accused of killing a teenager last year at a Mississauga shisha lounge.

Mohamud Kheyre is wanted for first-degree murder of a Toronto boy, Peel Regional Police say.

Sharmarke Farah, 17, was killed on Feb. 7, 2016 after a shooting broke out in the parking lot of Habibi Lounge near Airport Road and Derry Road East.

According to a police report at the time, the altercation broke out shortly after 1 a.m. when several men were seen by witnesses fighting in the parking lot.

When police arrived, the victim, who was identified as Sharmarke Farah, was found with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to hospital but later died.

Kheyre, the suspect in the investigation, is believed to be of Somali decent . He is described as 6’5”, 200 lbs with a heavy build and a dark complexion.

Investigators believe the 20-year-old is actively evading arrest and may have fled the country.

Police say the suspect is dangerous. They are warning people to not approach him and to call police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide and missing person bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205 or Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-8477.