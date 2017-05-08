

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old man who breached his parole.

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for Abdullahi Mohamed, who was serving a three year and 10 month sentence for discharging a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon, among other firearm-related offences.

According to police, Mohamed is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area.

He is described as standing five-foot-seven, weighing 158 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his left arm and on his right hand, arm and forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ontario Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.