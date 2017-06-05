Canada-wide warrant issued for woman wanted in murder of Markham man
Laurie Phan, 22, is seen in this photo released by York Regional Police.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, June 5, 2017 9:14AM EDT
York Regional Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a woman wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man in Markham in February.
On Feb. 10, 2017, police responded to a home on Hillwood Street, near McCowan Road and Bur Oak Avenue, for a weapons call.
When officers arrived at the residence, they found a man, later identified as 27-year-old Noel Williams, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Williams was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.
In April, a suspect identified by police as 28-year-old Richmond Hill resident Jasper Atienza was charged with first-degree murder in the case.
Police say a warrant has now been issued for the arrest of a second suspect in the case.
According to investigators, 22-year-old Laurie Phan is also facing a charge of first-degree murder in Williams’ death.
Anyone with information on Phan’s whereabouts is asked to call York Regional Police’s homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865. Anonymous tips can be provided at 1-800-222-TIPS.