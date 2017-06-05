

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a woman wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man in Markham in February.

On Feb. 10, 2017, police responded to a home on Hillwood Street, near McCowan Road and Bur Oak Avenue, for a weapons call.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found a man, later identified as 27-year-old Noel Williams, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Williams was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

In April, a suspect identified by police as 28-year-old Richmond Hill resident Jasper Atienza was charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Police say a warrant has now been issued for the arrest of a second suspect in the case.

According to investigators, 22-year-old Laurie Phan is also facing a charge of first-degree murder in Williams’ death.

Anyone with information on Phan’s whereabouts is asked to call York Regional Police’s homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865. Anonymous tips can be provided at 1-800-222-TIPS.