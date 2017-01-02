Canadian dead after NYE party in Thailand: report
A Canadian flag attached to a ski pole is waved on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 15, 2013. (The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 2, 2017 2:49PM EST
KOH PHANGAN, Thailand -- Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian has died in Thailand.
According to a Thai media report, a Canadian man died after a New Year's Eve party on the island of Koh Phangan.
Global Affairs wouldn't identify the person or the details surrounding the death, but is providing consular assistance to friends and family.
The Bangkok Post reports that a 26-year-old Canadian tourist drowned during the party at Haad Rin beach, which was attended by about 20,000 people.
The news outlet says there were high waves during the event, and one other person -- whose nationality is not known -- was injured.