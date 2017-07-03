

The Canadian Press





ST.CATHARINES, Ont. - A Canadian doctor wounded in a shooting rampage at a New York City hospital is due to undergo surgery today.

Justin Timperio's father Luciano says his son was shot between six and nine times and suffered damage to his internal organs.

Timperio says his son's condition has stabilized enough that he have an operation -- but he can't speak due a tube in his throat to aid his breathing.

Justin Timperio is from St. Catharines, Ontario and has been working at Bronx-Lebanon hospital for about three years ago.

Many of the other victims of Friday's shooting were also doctors at the hospital.

The gunman, Dr. Henry Bello, left Bronx-Lebanon in 2015 due to allegations of sexual harassment.

He returned last week with an assault rifle hidden under a lab coat and shot seven people, killing one woman, before killing himself.